Smriti Irani Slams Amarinder Singh & Arvind Kejriwal Over Their 'hypocrisy' On Farm Laws

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their 'hypocrisy' over the Farm Laws remarking that their 'dual nature' stood exposed in front of the country.

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Smriti Irani slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's one-day hunger strike asking him whether he had not read the same bills that he had readily notified.

"What hypocrisy Arnab. Who sits on that platform trying to stage this drama of anshan in support of farmers? A man who notified the same laws in the month of November? Is it Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he did not read what he notified? Is it Arvind Kejriwal's claim that he did not accept what he notified? Does the left hand not know what the right hand is doing in Aam Aadmi Party?" questioned Irani.

The BJP leader also launched an attack on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reminding him of the time when the Congress party had proposed the same Farm Laws against the APMC Act in their manifesto. "As far as Captain Amarinder Singh goes, wasn't he a part of the high-power chief ministerial committee that actually espoused the same reforms that you see in the bill? Isn't he a witness to decades of contract farming going back to 3 decades in Punjab? isn't it true that the Congress & UPA proposed a modern APMC Act and then called for bringing down the APMC Act saying that the Essential Commodities Act is an archaic law?" she asked.

"The hypocrisy of both these gentlemen has played before the entire country. That is why you see farm groups and unions coming and giving support to the agriculture laws. I am aghast at the duel speak of these leaders who say that these bills were a hurried proposition of the government. The first expert committee was set in the year 2001, the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh Sharad Pawar all spoke of these reforms."

What are the Farm Laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

