Smriti Irani Slams Attack On Arnab & Samyabrata, Laments Congress 'won't Spare Family'

Slamming the Congress goons who attacked Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, on Thursday, said that one must condemn the attack on Samyabrata too as she was attacked only because her husband spoke truth to power. She added that the fact that Congress would attack the 'family of a journalist' is appalling and must initiate debate. Irani has also retweeted several other leaders condemning the attack on Arnab and Samyabrata.

Coronavirus Live Updates: 'India has flattened the curve' says ICMR, case tally at 21393

Smriti Irani slams attack on Arnab and Samyabrata

While everyone is rightfully appalled by the attack on Arnab by CONgress goons, spare a thought for his wife who was also attacked only because her husband spoke truth to power. The fact that CONgress won’t spare even the family of a journalist needs to be spoken of as well. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 23, 2020

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar condemns attack on Arnab Goswami, terms it 'attack on human rights'

Attack on Arnab & Samyabrata Goswami

In the wee hours of 12:15 AM on Thursday Arnab and his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami, were attacked by bike-borne goons, a mere 500 metres away from Arnab's residence as he was driving back from home. The masked goons blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles and abuse Arnab before being caught by Arnab's security guards. On being interrogated by Arnab's Mumbai police attache, the goons confessed to being Congress Youth Congress leaders - Prateek Kumar Shyam Sundar Mishra and Arun Dilip Borade.

This attack comes a day after Arnab question Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi's continued silence on the Palghar lynching of two Sadhus and their driver by a mob. the above-mentioned attackers have been taken into custody by the Mumbai police and an FIR has been registered. While Arnab has confirmed the attacker's identity as Youth Congress leaders, the police have not mentioned the same in the FIR. Several political leaders, journalists, celebrities have condemned the attack.

FIR filed after physical attack on Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami; details here

What is the Palghar lynching case?

On last Thursday night, three men - identified as Sushilgiri Maharaj, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavriksha Giri, and Nilesh Telwade, were allegedly lynched to death by a mob of 200 people in Gadchinchle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as they were suspected to be thieves. Sources said that the three men reportedly from Nashik were travelling in a car, last Thursday, when they were stopped by a group and attacked - even a police vehicle from Kasa police station was also attacked and policemen were beaten up. Kasa police have arrested 101 in connection to the case and a high-level probe has been initiated by the state Home Ministry.

Palghar mob-lynching: CM Thackeray warns action against those 'inciting communal flames'