Smriti Irani Slams Congress-led UPA 'for Spreading Rumours' Over Farm Laws

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the Congress-led opposition for spreading rumours over the new Farm Laws, calling the laws a 'historic step' for the farming community. The Union Minister also shared how delegation after delegations of farmers were coming in support of the Centre's laws with the latest being a farmers' union from Uttar Pradesh.

"The delegation of farmers that has come from Uttar Pradesh, they have expressed their support to PM Modi's Farm Laws. The farmer leaders are well aware that the Congress-led UPA is spreading rumours about the laws. BJP workers have always stated that this bill which comes after 20 years is for the benefit of the farming community. It is a histroic step of the BJP government," said Smriti Irani.

The farmers' agitation has entered the 22nd day on Friday inching closer to almost a month. The protesting farmers, mainly from Punjab, have asked for a complete repeal of the agrarian laws and have rejected the Centre's multiple amendment proposals. The Centre, on the other hand, has held six rounds of talks headed by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar addressing the grievances of the community. In addition to this, Tomar has also written an open letter to the farmers offering 8 assurances including the promise to keep MSP intact.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the farmers of Madhya Pradesh digitally at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event where he allayed fears over the three farm laws. The Prime Minister also hit out at the Opposition for spreading a 'web of lies' to misguide the farmers over the agrarian laws.

"Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers. I assure every farmer of the country that like how MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given in the same way. MSP will not be stopped, nor will it end," PM Modi said.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

