Smriti Irani Slams Congress Over Video Of Women Cadre & MLAs Pulling BS Hooda's Tractor

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for 'insulting his party's women MLAs and workers' by making them pull his tractor with ropes. Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister accused Congress of insulting female MLAs and workers. She wrote, "On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to celebrate entrepreneurial prowess of the country's Nari Shakti, the Congress insulted its women MLA and workers of Haryana by making them "Bandhua Mazdoor" to pull off a political tractor stunt."

Haryana CM slams Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Earlier on Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking in the state Assembly session said that it pained him when he saw his predecessor and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda riding a tractor during a protest against fuel price hike on Monday and women legislators of the party pulling it with ropes. While addressing the state Assembly, the Chief Minister at one point seemed to be holding back his tears and said that he could not sleep all night due to the visuals he saw on the television.

Stating that this treatment of women MLAs in Congress is far worse than bonded labour, Khattar said that on one hand the world was celebrating International Women's Day and on the other Bhupinder Singh Hooda sat in the driver's seat while Congress' women MLAs were pulling the tractor.

Khattar said, "If they had to protest, women members should have been sitting on the tractor and their male counterparts should have pulled it. I could not sleep all night. You should be ashamed of yourself. If you had to protest, you should have pulled the tractor." READ | Smriti Irani lauds PM, avers his leadership shifted narrative to women-lead development

Reacting to Haryana Chief Minister's comments on Congress' women MLAs pulling the tractor, Hooda said that the government has turned a blind eye to the pain of women who are sitting with farmers protesting on borders against farm laws. He said, "Power connections were cut at the protest site, you cannot see their pain."

Countering these comments, Khattar spelt out several welfare schemes for women brought by his government. He said that Harayana used to be infamous for its skewed sex ratio, but after PM Modi launched "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign from the state in January 2015, the gender ratio has been increased to 922. "Respect of women is above all of us," he added.