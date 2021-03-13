Smriti Irani Slams 'corrupt' Congress, Says 'they Never Understood The Ordeal Of Poor'

Union Minister Smriti Irani who is leading Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in poll-bound Assam, during a rally in Shivsagar on Saturday slammed the Congress party for never proposing the idea of the construction of toilets and said, "Those people who are born with a silver spoon can never understand the ordeal of the poor mothers and sisters of the country."

Outlining that the women of the country, bound to protect the respect of the family, never went forward to any minister to share the embarrassment of open defecation, she said, "Our Prime Minister, who was born and brought up in a poor family, can relate to their problems and therefore, he, from the gallery of the Red Fort, for the first time proposed to construct toilets for the poor."

"How can you trust the Congress party to change your future, which could not even ensure that every poor has access to toilets?" she asked.

PM Modi got bank accounts opened for free for the poor: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani also took the opportunity to highlight the corruption that was prevalent during the Congress rule. Asserting that the Congress party used to draw a major chunk of the allotments for its selfish motives, she said, "PM Modi decided to free India from the prevalent corruption, and directed to open bank accounts for the poor, and that too free of cost."

"In Congress' regime, the doors of the bank were slammed shut on the faces of the poor, while in Modi's regime, the bank came to their doors and requested them to open an account," she added

Supporting her claims with figures, she pointed out that approximately 40 crore bank accounts were opened in that period, out of which 22 crore were of the women of the country. "This eradicated the need of the women of the country to come to Delhi in times of need, as the money was to be directly transferred to their bank accounts, as was done in times of COVID-19," she said.

Assam polls

Assembly elections Assam is set to take place in three phases, from March 27 to April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the upcoming Assembly election, its ally Bodoland People's Front (BPF) decided to join the Congress-led alliance. Meanwhile, the opposition has stitched a strong alliance with Congress, BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) joining hands.