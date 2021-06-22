Smriti Irani Slams 'Gyani Baba' Rahul Gandhi's COVID White Paper For PM; Has 2 Questions

Shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's searing criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 second wave, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday mocked him as "Gyani Baba" (pejorative - 'wise monk'), who is "dishing out pearls of wisdom" to others. Taking to her official Twitter handle, Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to impart wisdom to others while not introspecting why states ruled by his party fared poorly amid the pandemic.

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over COVID management

While Gyani Baba is dishing out pearls of wisdom to Honourable Prime Minister, he may like to introspect on the following -



•Where did second wave start? - Congress ruled states



•Which states had huge percentage of India’s cases and deaths? - Congress ruled states — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 22, 2021

Alleging that the second wave of the pandemic first began in "Congress-ruled states", the Union Minister said that the state governed by Congress reported the highest fatality rate. In a series of tweets, the BJP leader listed how the Congress-rules states fared on several parameters to curb the pandemic.

•State with the highest case fatality rate - Congress ruled state



•States with maximum noise against vaccines creating vaccine hesitancy - Congress ruled states



•States which had an astronomical positivity rate during the second wave - Congress ruled states — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 22, 2021

Accusing Congress party of making a "u-turn" on its demand of vaccine decentralisation and creating "noise" that led to hesitancy among people, the Union Minister claimed that the Congress-rules states "did worst" in terms of vaccination, even as India created a record by vaccination over 86 lakh people on Monday. The new vaccination strategy, led by the Centre, came into effect on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi releases White Paper on Centre's COVID-19 fight

Earlier during the day, Rahul Gandhi had released a White Paper on COVID-19 management and said that Coronavirus is not just a biological phenomenon. Stating that the pandemic is also an economic and social phenomenon, the Congress leader said that this White Paper's aim is to help the nation prepare for the possible COVID third wave.

During his press meet via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi had said, "The aim of this white paper on COVID-19 is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection. The whole country knows that a third wave will strike."

LIVE: Release of White Paper on GOI’s management of Covid19 & interaction with the Press https://t.co/17nlvyv6Op — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2021

Speaking further, Rahul Gandhi had said that there are four main pillars of the paper and all explained its foundation. We have basically developed four pillars, one pillar is the idea of understanding what went wrong and our suggestion is to have a commission who looks into some of the shortcomings so that we can correct it," he added.

"The second pillar is preparation for the third wave, which includes the development of critical infrastructure which included oxygen and other things. The third pillar is the idea of an economic assistance package," the Congress leader said. He also asserted that government should prepare for a COVID compensation fund to distribute the money to people who have lost their loved ones, which is the fourth and final element.

COVID cases in India

As the world continues to battle against the pandemic, India has so far recorded over 2,99,77,861 positive cases, out of which, 2,89,26,038 have successfully recovered and 3,89,302 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 42,640 new cases, 81,839 fresh recoveries and 1,167 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total active COVID cases in India is 6,62,521.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)