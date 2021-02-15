Smriti Irani Slams 'Liquor Help To Farmers' Remark, Says 'disgusting Truth Of Congress'

Lashing out at Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani's shocking video asking for 'liquor help' to agitating farmers, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and called the remarks made by the Congress leader a "disgusting truth of Congress party".

"Those who have understood that their existence is in danger, who have come to know that now they only have the support of lies… They are hoping alcohol would save them! This is the disgusting truth of Congress party ... Distribute liquor and trick people, Hide the facts, spread lies in the country," Smriti Irani said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani urged party workers to strengthen the farmers' agitation by taking care of their needs - be it money, vegetables, or liquor. Stating that Congress was almost destroyed after the (state or Centre) polls, she said that the farmers' agitation had given a new life to the party. Chalking out a plan to hold padyatras in all districts in Haryana, she said that "this was not just a farmers' agitation, but a people's agitation".

In the video that has gone viral, the Vidya Rani can be heard accepting that the foothold of the grand old party had weakened across the country and it is the farmers' agitation that is keeping the party afloat.

"We should do padayatra in every district, as they come under control. This will give Congress a new direction and Congress will be reborn. When we lost this time, our existence has almost been destroyed. This agitation was finished on January 26, but it was reignited because farmers' ideals were strong. We should not leave any stone unturned. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute to them as we like and strengthen this agitation. This is not just a farmer agitation, but agitation for all of us," she said.

Meanwhile, farmers' protests continue for the 79th day at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. In order to intensify the agitation, the umbrella body of agitating farm unions - the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on February 11 asserted that it will hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' across the country against the three farm laws. SKM stated that it will not call off the ongoing protest until its demands to cancel the laws and legal guarantee for MSP on their produce are met. SKM has also called for a Rail Roko (Railway blockade) across the country on February 18 from noon to 4 pm.

The Centre held ten rounds of deliberations with protesting farmers' unions to allay their apprehensions. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre.

What are the three farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

