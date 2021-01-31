Smriti Irani Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'insult' To Jai Shri Ram; Accuses TMC Of Divide-rule

In a scathing attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress Supremo of playing politics of 'divide and rule' in the state.

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's Howrah, Irani said the people of a state can never support a party that creates a divide between its own members and holds grudges against the Central government for her own political interest.

"No nationalist politician can support a party that insults the slogans of Jai Shri Ram," she said attacking Mamata, who boycotted her speech and walked off the dais after religious chants were raised at Kolkata's Victoria memorial earlier this month.

Smriti Irani further accused the TMC of "sacrificing" the lives of 138 BJP workers, who have been killed in the past few months, in the run-up for state assembly elections.

"Every corner of West Bengal has love and respect for BJP. People have trust in PM Modi and his vision of Sonar Bangla. The TMC will never get such support from people due to its politics of divide and rule," the senior BJP leader said.

At the West Bengal election rally, Irani was filling in for Union home minister Amit Shah whose visit to the state was canceled following a minor blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday. However, Shah virtually addressed the rally at Dumurjula on Sunday.

Trinamool's high-level exits

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May this year and the ruling TMC has seen a number of leaders switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Saturday, five netas from Mamata Banerjee's camp including former minister Rajib Banerjee switched to the saffron party in the presence of ex-BJP chief Amit Shah at his residence.

Undeterred by the mass exodus, the TMC, which has been facing dissent from a number of leaders ahead of the crucial election, said that those who are leaving do not have long political history.

