Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fearmongering, Reminds Him Cong Manifesto On Farm Laws

As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continues to reiterate that he opposes the new farm laws, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday alleged that he could not discuss the clauses of the farm laws but only fearmongered for reaping politics benefits. Smriti Irani also reminded the Congress' manifesto which promised implementation of the farm reforms if elected to power. She highlighted that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder was also a part of NITI Aayog's committee which structured the farm laws.

"It has been asked several times which is the clause that Rahul Gandhi has problems with. But he hasn't elaborated on which clause he has the problems. Even the agriculture minister has assured that if Rahul Gandhi wants to discuss the farm bills then the doors of the agriculture ministry are open to him," Smriti Irani said.

"The Congress manifesto prepared under his (Rahul Gandhi) leadership also speaks for the farm reforms, so is he falsifying his own commitment? Secondly, Congress leader Amarinder was also involved in the NITI Aayog's committee that worked on structuring the farm laws. So Rahul Gandhi is falsifying his own party leaders? Even after discussion inside and outside the parliament, Rahul Gandhi is misleading because he wants to reap political benefits," she added.

Congress had claimed that Mandis will shut down after the implementation of the farm laws despite the Centre's assurance that the new farm laws will not affect the Mandis and the MSP system but it only gives an additional option to the farmers to sell their produce in the open markets across the country including private entities and not remain restricted to Mandis.

Deadlock between farmers' unions and Centre continues

The deadlock between the agitating farmers and the Centre continues. The Centre has held over ten rounds of deliberations with farmers to allay their concerns. The Centre has also stayed the implementation of laws for 18 months and given assurance on the continuance of the MSP mechanism. The agitating farmers' unions, however, remain adamant on their demand for a complete repeal of the laws. The agitating Unions have also refused to participate in the Supreme Court-appointed panel to solicit the views of the farm unions and the Centre. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha - an umbrella body of agitating farmers unions, has decided to hold Kisan Mahapanchayats across the country to gather support against the new farm laws.

The three farm laws

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

