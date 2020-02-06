Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda Jibe' At PM: "Is He Challenging BJP's Lion?"

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's threat that PM Modi will be beaten by youth within six months, Union Minister Smriti Irani, on Thursday, said that the Gandhi scion was under the illusion that India was his 'father's kingdom'. She added that his threats were not only illegal, it reflected on his poor values. Hailing PM Modi's 'decent' response, she asked if the former Amethi MP was challenging the BJP's lion.

Irani: 'Is he challenging BJP's lion?'

"Rahul Gandhi is under the illusion that this country belongs to his father. Having so much hatred against India's Prime Minister and declare that the PM be attacked publically is not only a crime., but also displays his (Rahul Gandhi's) values. I feel that the Prime Minister has replied to Rahul Gandhi with decency. He who ran away from Amethi, is challenging BJP's lion?," she said to reporters outside the Lok Sabha.

'Danda-fight' EXPLODES in Parliament: Watch what Rahul Gandhi said & what Modi replied

Rahul Gandhi: 'Youth will beat Modi with sticks'

Earlier on Wednesday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made disrespectful remarks against PM Narendra Modi and said that the youth of India will 'beat him up with a stick'. Addressing a rally in poll-bound Delhi, Gandhi said that Modi will 'not be able to step out of his house in six months from now'. Delhi goes to polls on February 8.

Slamming the government over job creation and the state of the economy, Gandhi had said, "This Narendra Modi, the one who is giving speeches, will not be able to step out of his house, after six months. The youth of this country will beat him up with a stick. They will make him realise that India cannot progress without employment for the youth of this country."

PM Modi fires scorching reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack; says he's 'gaali-proof'

PM Modi: 'Will do suryanamankar'

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he had been bused sufficiently in the last 20 years that his back has become 'danda-proof', and he will further strengthen it. Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof."

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks."

PM Modi takes a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, thanks him for promoting 'Fit India'

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi asked to reply to PM Modi's fiery 'danda' counter; here's what he said