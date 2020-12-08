Smriti Irani Slams Rahul Gandhi's Farm Laws Debate Absence; 'all Know He's Not Concerned'

Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Monday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network. Reacting to Opposition's support to the Bharat Bandh call and the ongoing farmers' protest, she said, that those who used to hijack the democracy by looting the ballot box are now trying to hijack the country's growth. Slamming the Opposition parties, the Union Textile Minister said that when the agricultural reform laws were passed in the Parliament, it was the Opposition which spread rumours suggesting that once these laws will be implemented, there would be no MSP operations. "After September, when the MSP operations began, we found out that when 335 lakh metric tonnes paddy was made available by the government through farmers in MSP operations, around 33 lakh participated in the operations," she added.

Smriti Irani said, "In the recent MSP operations, the central government is currently in the process of providing Rs 60,000 crore to the farmers of the country."

Bharat Bandh: Centre slams Opposition

During the conversation, Smriti Irani also said that Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) duplicity has been exposed because on one hand, the party has notified these laws in Delhi by giving its compliance and on the other hand it is encouraging Farmers' protests and Bharat Bandh.

The Union Minister said, "PM has said that dialogue is a support of our democracy. When farmer organisation wanted to speak, authorities and ministers have always met them to discuss."

Pointing out rumours which said that with the help of these reform laws, the government of India will shut down APMC and other mandis, Smriti Irani said that when the laws were passed, not even a single mandi was shut down by the government. Hitting out at the Congress party, the Textile Minister said, "India government never wanted to shut down any mandi. Instead, it was Congress who wanted to shut down mandi for their own political gains."

Smriti Irani also recounted how earlier in 2010, Sharad Pawar wanted to amend the APMC act but now when the central government has passed reform laws, he is not ready to support them due to politics.

#LIVE | They're spreading this fear because Rahul Gandhi wasn't present in Parliament that day; perhaps if he was he'd know. The country has come to know he's not interested: Union Minister Smriti Irani; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/3TwiyOxpot — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2020

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

