Smriti Irani Flays Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India' Comment; Says 'Women Won't Forgive'

Slamming Rahul Gandhi's reprehensible 'Rape in India' comment, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, on Friday, stated that it was the first time that a Gandhi scion had encouraged rapes in India. She questioned whether all Indian men were rapists in Rahul Gandhi's eyes. Condemning for politicizing rape, Irani asked why Gandhi was inviting people to come, rape in India while PM Modi was encouraging companies to Make in India.

Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

"In the nation's history, it is the first time that a Gandhi family's son has said that women should be raped in India. For his politics, Rahul Gandhi has done the condemnable act of using rape as a tool. While India's women are skilled enough to answer Rahul Gandhi, I wish to ask all the men here, 'Is every Indian man a rapist in the eyes of Rahul Gandhi?'. PM Modi declares in international forums that all nations must invest in India and Rahul Gandhi is inviting people to commit rapes in India?" she asked, outside the parliament.

SHOCKING: Rahul Gandhi dubs PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme as 'Rape in India'

Shocked UPA women MPs defended Rahul : Irani

Expressing her shock when UPA women MPs defended Rahul Gandhi's comment, she asked how could one forgive his comment. She also asked Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi to explain to her son that India's women will never forget or forgive his comment. She had also expressed her condemnation inside the parliament which led to a ruckus in both houses.

"How can this be acceptable to anyone in society? I wish Sonia Gandhi explains it to him that India's women will never forgive such reprehensible comments. I am shocked that some women MPs from UPA jumped to Gandhi's defence. I have repeated several times that there should be no politics over rape," she added.

CONTROVERSIAL: Rahul Gandhi decries PM Modi, calls India "rape capital of the world"

Rahul Gandhi dubs 'Make in India' as 'Rape in India'

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India. He also stated that 'India is known as the rape capital of the world' at a Kerala rally.

Rahul Gandhi repeats 'Rape Capital' comment, targets PM Modi

Parliament erupts in anger

His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leading to both houses being adjourned till 12 pm. While several MPs demanded Gandhi's apology over his comments, some UPA women MPs like Kanimozhi had defended Gandhi saying that he had just stated a fact. Shockingly, Rahul Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus was seen smiling. PM Modi was also present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus, marking the last day of the Winter session.

Rahul Gandhi blames PM for rise in crime against women, says 'Modi believes in violence'