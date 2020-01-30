The Debate
Smriti Irani Slams Tapan Bose's Insult To Forces, Says 'those Words Can't Be Of An Indian'

Politics

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Tapan Bose for comparing the Indian Army to Pakistani Army. She stated that no Indian can abuse the Indian Army.

Smriti Irani

A day after peace activist and documentary-filmmaker Tapan Bose made a controversial statement by saying that the Pakistan Army and the Indian Army are alike, Union Minister Smriti Irani slammed him and stated that no Indian can utter anything wrong about the Indian Army. 

In her statement, Irani said, "No Indian can abuse or utter anything wrong about the Indian Army. These words cannot be of an Indian person." 

Adding further, she also stated that she will ask 'Maa Ganga' (River Ganga) to grant 'sadbuddhi' to such people. "If I have to ask something from Maa Ganga, I will ask sadbuddhi for the people who survive on this soil but chants praises for someone else (khate yahan ka, gaate wahan ka)." 

READ | All our actions are dedicated to the nation: Army responds after Tapan Bose's shocker

Indian Army responds to Tapan Bose's statement

Reacting to the comments made by peace activist Tapan Bose, the Indian Army tweeted a list of its values and morals which sent a clear message on how 'different' the Indian Army was to its Pakistani counterpart.

The Indian Army tweeted on how throughout these years it has upheld the Constitution and fought internal and external wars working only on the directions of the Government of India. It is no hidden fact that the Pakistan Army throughout history has caused political turmoil in Pakistan. Although the country 'claims' to be a democracy, since its creation in 1947, it has spent several decades under military rule, and even as recently as the 2018 elections, was accused of planting Imran Khan in the Prime Minister's seat.

READ | Ruling class, armies alike: Tapan Bose's shocking comparison of India, Pak at anti-CAA stir

Tapan Bose's statement comparing the Indian Army to Pak army 

Earlier on Wednesday, Tapan Bose had compared the Pakistani Army to the Indian Army and had called them to be alike and had stated that there is no difference between them as both kill their people. Bose further said that Pakistan is not an enemy country and added that the ruling class of India and Pakistan are alike.

Addressing the people Bose said, "Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India & Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them. If you go to Pakistan and talk to people, they will be very polite to you. In every sentence, they just say 'compromise should happen, you do something'."

READ | Maj Gen GD Bakshi tells Tapan Bose to visit National War Memorial after insult to forces

READ | Failed parties supporting Shaheen Bagh protests: Smriti Irani

Published:
COMMENT
