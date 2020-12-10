Smriti Irani Slams TMC For Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Calls It 'an Assault On Democracy'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday lashed out at West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the shocking attack on BJP National President JP Nadda's convoy calling it 'an attack on democracy.' Irani remarked that the TMC had crossed 'all limits of arrogance' adding that the incident had strengthened the resolve of every BJP worker despite the Mamata Banerjee-led party's attempts.

"TMC had already crossed all the limits of arrogance and abuse of power in Bengal. Today, TMC has attacked democracy again by attacking BJP National President JP Nadda Ji. Today, the incident has strengthened the resolve of every BJP worker as hard as the TMC tries #MamataKillsDemocracy," tweeted Smriti Irani.

बंगाल में सत्ता का घमंड और दुरुपयोग की सारी सीमा TMC पहले ही पार कर चुकी थी। भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष @JPNadda जी पर हमला कर आज TMC ने लोकतंत्र पर फिर प्रहार किया है।



TMC जितना भी ज़ोर लगा ले, आज की घटना ने BJP के हर कार्यकर्ता के संकल्प और मज़बूत किया है। #MamataKillsDemocracy — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 10, 2020

Attack on JP Nadda's convoy

Stones were hurled on Thursday at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging. Owing to this as well as a purported lapse in Nadda's security, Home Minister Amit Shah has dialed the Bengal DGP on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. "Near Siralkol bus stand, TMC goons beat up BJP workers in front of the police and pelted stoned on my car," the BJP leader said. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel too were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Meanwhile, inaugurating 9 BJP offices in West Bengal, BJP chief Nadda, on Wednesday, has assured that BJP will overthrow the Mamata Banerjee government in the upcoming 2021 Bengal polls. Reiterating BJP's 'Mission 200 seats', Nadda added that the BJP will set up 36 party offices soon across Bengal.

