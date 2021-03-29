Smriti Irani Slams TMC Over Demise Of Nimta Victim, Says 'Bengal Won't Bear Injustice'

Expressing dismay over the demise of an 85-year-old-woman in West Bengal, who was allegedly thrashed by TMC goons, Union Minister Smriti Irani called out CM Mamata Banerjee's administration for backing hooliganism in the State. In a strong message to the TMC, the Union Minister said that the upcoming elections will bring justice to those women who have been harassed under Mamata Banerjee's watch. The 85-year-old woman belonging to Nimta, was the mother of a BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, who was also allegedly thrashed by three TMC workers on February 27.

"An 85-year-old lady was thrashed by TMC goons in West Bengal. Her fault was that her son and other family members are BJP karyakartas. She was beaten so harshly that she succumbed to her injuries. The upcoming Bengal elections are the elections to bring justice to all those women, who under the TMC regime, have been raped, harassed and murdered. The people of Bengal are warning Mamata Banerjee that the state will not tolerate TMC's gundaraaj. Now Bengal won't bear injustice," Smriti Irani said on Sunday. READ | Suvendu Adhikari's convoy allegedly blocked by TMC workers in Nandigram amid Mamata rally

BJP hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Hitting out at TMC, Shah extended his condolences, tweeting "The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers". While speaking with Republic, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that 'TMC goons have murdered Bengal's daughter'. Adhikari further stated that there is no point of counter-allegations now. "The question is why was the woman killed and her handicapped son was beaten? Only because he was a part of the BJP. TMC has just one theory to create terror in elections," he added.

In response, Mamata Banerjee said, "I don't know how the sister has died. We don't support violence against women. We have never supported violence against my sisters and mothers. But the BJP is now politicising the issue."

Questioning Shah's silence over the Hathras rape case, she asked, "Amit Shah is tweeting and saying, 'Bengal Ka Kya Haal Hain'. Why was he mum when women were attacked and brutalised at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh?". Moreover, TMC shared an alleged copy of the deceased's death certificate which claims 'cardiorespiratory failure' as the cause of death of the lady who had suffered 'internal hemorrhage, internal injury, face injury' a month ago.