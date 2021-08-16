Smriti Irani Stresses On The Importance Of Wearing Mask In Latest 'Monday Mantra' Post

Union minister Smriti Irani uses Instagram to share a variety of posts. Her postings range from motivational to humorous, and she offers to a variety of interests. She also occasionally posts selfies with helpful messages. This time, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a photo collage and to urge everyone to mask and get vaccinated.

Smriti Irani's Instagram post

Smriti Irani used her 'Monday Mantra' post to remind her Instagram followers about the importance of being vaccinated and wearing a mask. She shared a three-picture collage. She can be seen showing off her stud earrings in one photo and her nose pin in the other. The politician in the third image is wearing a mask.

Along with the collage, she wrote, "#MondayMantra— Earrings, nose ring pehno ya na pehno mask zaroor pehno kyunki ab bhi do gaz doori mask hai zaroori" (Wearing or not wearing earrings, nose ring, definitely wear a mask because even now two yards distance and mask are necessary.) The hashtags #maskupindia and #getvaccinated are used in her post. Netizens lauded the minister for motivating people to wear masks.

More about Smriti Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani, an Indian politician and former television actress and producer, was born on March 23, 1976. She has been India's Minister of Women and Child Development in the Union Cabinet since May 2019. She is a Member of Parliament for Amethi in the Lok Sabha and a major figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has been a member of the RSS since she was a youngster because her grandfather was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member and her mother was a Jana Sangh member.

In the 2019 Indian general election, she defeated Rahul Gandhi, the country's primary opposition leader and the former president of the Indian National Congress, to win the Amethi seat. Members of the Gandhi family have represented the Amethi constituency for the past four decades. Irani was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2011 as a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Irani, who is 43 years old, was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in May 2019, making her the youngest member of the 2019 Council of Ministers. Irani's diverse family history has enabled her to speak a variety of Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and Punjabi. Her father's family hails from Punjab and Maharashtra, while her mother's family hails from Bengal.

Picture Credit: PTI/Smriti rani Official-Instagram