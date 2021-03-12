Smriti Irani Takes On CM Mamata At Nandigram Rally For 'playing With Lives Of Bengalis'

Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as she rallied in Nandigram's Haldia for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who filed his nomination for the seat on Friday.

Countering TMC's popular campaign slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', Irani questioning a roaring crowd "which daughter does Bengal want? The one who thrashes an 80-yr-old woman? or who murders BJP workers? Who doesn't allow Durga idol immersion and Saraswati Puja? Who recites Chandipath in Nandigram and says Khela Hobe?" READ | Pro-Suvendu Adhikari posters dot Nandigram as Mamata arrives; TMC alleges it's BJP's work

Referring to the ‘Khela Hobe (Game On)’ slogan coined by the rival Trinamool Congress, Smriti Irani said Mamata 'Didi' is causing chaos in the state of Bengal and playing with the lives of women and children. Stating that people across the nation were benefited by the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojna, the Union Minister alleged that the TMC Supremo deprived people of the government's schemes.

Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram

TMC turncoat and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed his nomination papers from the high-profile Nandigram constituency at Haldia. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan. Adhikari will be contesting against West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has left her Bhowanipore constituency to fight from Nandigram accepting Adhikari's challenge. The battle for Nandigram has become a prestige issue for Mamata Banerjee as the BJP leader challenged to contest from Nandigram and had vowed to defeat her with a margin of 50,000 votes.

West Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari files nomination from Nandigram



The presence of top Modi government ministers during Adhikari's nomination filing further underlines the significance attached to the Nandigram seat. Earlier on March 10, Banerjee filed her nomination papers from the Nandigram seat.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021.

Smriti Irani takes on Mamata at Nandigram rally while campaigning for Suvendu Adhikari