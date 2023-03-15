Smriti Irani Takes On Rahul, Cites Old J&K Speech, Asks 'Were You Lying In UK Or India?'

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in UK questioning democracy in India. The saffron party leader demanded that Wayanad MP apologise to the Parliament for insulting the country on foreign soil. She alleged that Rahul's hatred towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now turned into hatred towards the country.

Addressing the media over Rahul Gandhi's UK speech, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "This very gentleman, in Jammu, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said 'All is well in India'. Which was a lie, Mr Gandhi? Your statement in India or your statement in England?"

Adding further she said, "Rahul Gandhi attacked not only the magnificence of the Indian Parliament but also the supremacy of the institutions such as the Supreme Court of India, the Election Commission of India is now known to every Indian citizen. I question Rahul Gandhi today when he helps elect to parliament a Congressman who gives a clarion call to kill people, is that Democracy? When the Gandhi family directs Congressmen and women to tear papers and throw them at the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha, is that Democracy? When the Gandhi family directs Congressmen and women in Rajya Sabha to tear books, jump off tables, and humiliate the chair of the Vice President of India in parliament, is that democracy?"

#BREAKING | Union Minister Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi over his London speech; 'He said during Bharat Jodo Yatra that all is well in India and changed his tone the moment he landed on foreign soil.'#SmritiIrani #RahulGandhi #UnionMinister https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/SAzZrlHu2h — Republic (@republic) March 15, 2023

Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi

Stating that the Congress leader should apologise to the Parliament, Irani said, "It is shameful that instead of coming to Parliament and apologise for his undemocratic rant against India, today he seeks to be absent from Parliament."

"Democracy is not in peril, the Congress party has been brought to political perish by the people of India for this very behaviour that you exhibited against the nation overseas... Rahul appealed to foreign forces by going to such a country which has a history of enslaving India... Attacking the Indian democracy, Rahul has condemned why the Foreign powers are not attacking India. His hatred towards PM Modi has turned into hatred towards the country," she said.

Irani also recounted Rahul's 2016 visit to JNU. "Rahul said that he is not allowed to speak at universities. In 2016, he went to a university in the national capital and extended support when the slogan ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ was raised. What was that Rahul Gandhi?"