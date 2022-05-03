Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from Wayanad, Kerala. During her interaction, Smriti Irani spoke about the stone-pelting incidents in Rajasthan's Jodhpur and slammed the Congress government in the state.

The Union Minister remarked that the grand old party will abdicate its responsibility and give the Gandhi family a clean chit over the incident. Moreover, she also took a dig at the Congress over its recent attempt to rope in poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who dumped the party.

"I think the Congress will abdicate its responsibilities for such a sorry state of affairs and give the Gandhi family a clean chit. As far as Rajasthan goes, the challenge of law and order is for everybody to bear witness. Why do you think Rahul Gandhi will be a conscientious enough Congressman to express outrage or concern or find a solution?" said Smriti Irani.

'Congress needed an outside strategist': Smriti Irani

Further taking potshots at the Congress, Union Minister Smriti Irani remarked that the grand old party needed an "outside strategist" to tell them what to do about their own future. She also spoke about Prashant Kishor's meeting with the Congress wherein he had reportedly presented a 600-slide presentation.

"The party is so confounded, that it needed an outside strategist to tell them what to do about their own future. A party which is tied up in PPTs," Irani added.

#LIVE | Congress needed an outside strategist to tell them what to do about their own future: Union Minister @smritiirani tears into Congress over #RahulPartyVideo



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/ksM2sQ8NVx pic.twitter.com/tLXRzSqDJR — Republic (@republic) May 3, 2022

Prashant Kishor dumps Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

After refusing to join the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on April 26, had remarked that the party needs "leadership and collective will" to fix deep-rooted structural problems through transformational reforms. He also revealed that he declined the grand old party's offer.