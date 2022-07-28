Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressing President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' snowballed into a major controversy with Union Minister Smriti Irani raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Congress, Irani recalled that various leaders of the Sonia Gandhi-led party had repeatedly insulted Murmu since her candidature for the President's post was announced. Amid a vociferous protest by BJP MPs in the House, she directly addressed Sonia Gandhi who was present on the occasion and demanded her apology.

Smriti Irani remarked, "The Leader of Opposition insulted the President of India on the streets. It is the pride of the nation that honourable Narendra Modi made a poor tribal woman the Presidential candidate for the first time in the 75th year of Independence. After she became the presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu became the centre of hatred for Congress. Male Congress leaders called Droupadi Murmu a puppet. Male Congress leaders called a symbol of inauspiciousness., Yesterday, the Leader of Opposition addressed her as 'Rashtrapatni'."

She added, "Congress cannot digest the honour for a tribal woman. Congress is not able to digest that a girl of a poor family became the President. A journalist interrupted that Congress leader that you are insulting the President of the country. Even then, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not take back the insult of Droupadi Murmu. Congress is anti-tribal, anti-woman, anti-poor and now insults the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces."

"I want to ask the Congress president who is present here- you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. You sanctioned the humiliation of the tribal legacy of this country. Sonia Ji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. You sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman in the highest office of this country. You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen," the Union Minister alleged.

Reiterating this in Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned Chowdhury's sexist remark. She opined, "Rashtrapati is a gender agnostic word representing the leader of the country. And therefore, I think that it was not a split of the tongue but a deliberate sexist attack against a person who comes from a tribal background".

Calling the President of India, 'Rashtrapatni' wasn't a slip of the tongue. It was a deliberate sexist insult against the person who comes from a tribal background.



Therefore, Smt. Sonia Gandhi should apologise for the remark made by her party leader.



- Smt. @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/VTf4ouc4lt — BJP (@BJP4India) July 28, 2022

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparks row

Speaking to the media while protesting Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED on Wednesday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury addressed Murmu as 'Rashtrapati' twice but used 'Rashtrapatni' on the third occasion. Even when a journalist corrected him, he didn't take back his remarks. When confronted by the media earlier in the day, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha categorically refused to apologise. However, the Congress president asserted that Chowdhury had apologised already.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated, "Why should I apologise to BJP? I uttered one word by mistake. I spoke to many journalists yesterday. I never did this. I first said 'Rashtrapati' and then said 'Rashtrapatni'. There is no question of apologising". He elaborated, "This is a mistake by default. The ruling party is deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. This is unfortunate. Watch my video. I committed a mistake by default once. So, what should I do? If you want to hang me, do so. But I don't have anything to do with what BJP has said".