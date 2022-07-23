Smriti Irani Tears Into Congress Over Allegations Against Her Daughter; 'See You In Court'

Tearing into Congress for allegations against her daughter, Union Minister Smriti Irani made it clear that she would move to the 'court of law, the court of people' in the matter, on Saturday. Addressing a press briefing, Irani said that her daughter, an 18-year-old, her character was assassinated by the Congress leaders at the Delhi-based party headquarters because she fought against Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 & 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Minister further went on to claim that her daughter's character was mutilated because she held press conferences against Sonia & Rahul Gandhi.

