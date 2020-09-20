Smriti Irani Terms Rajya Sabha Ruckus By Opposition An 'attack On Civility'; Slams Gandhi

Slamming the 'attack' on Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday, said that the act was an attack on the constitutional head, not BJP. She added that by tearing the House's book, the Opposition has said that they 'will break civility'. She also lashed out at the Opposition for spreading lies on the two Farm Bills - assuring that Minimum Sale Price (MSP) was not going anywhere.

Smriti Irani: 'Attack on civility'

"The Dy. Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is a manifestation of the authority of the House. When you break his mic, it's not an attack on the BJP but an attack on the constitutional head of the House which is the Vice President of India. This effort to derail democracy has never undertaken. By tearing the rule book, the Opposition has said 'we will break down decorum, civility and public property," she said.

Six Union Ministers condemn attack on RS Dy. Chair by Opposition MPs: 'Shameful & sad'

When asked about the ongoing protests by farmers across the nation, she said, "Administrative tools are being misused to agitate against the government - this is unprecedented. The Agriculture Minister has spoken on the merits of the bill and has stressed on discussion, but the Opposition has not discussed anything based on facts. The minister has assured that MSP is there and will be kept in force, but the Opposition is shedding crocodile tears. For 10 years - based on Swaminathan committed, Congress never increased MSP. Now that Modi govt has increased MSP, they have problems with it."

Lashing out at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, she added, "This is a part of their own manifesto. Those who ensured administrative slavery of farmers are tweeting from an undisclosed location, instead of debating in the House. The issue is Narendra Modi is being credited with the reform that the Congress could not bring in this country. The Swaminathan Committee report talks of a single market for farmers - so why should they not be free?"

IPL 2020 Delhi vs Punjab Live Updates: Rabada starts off with a decent first over

Oppositions protest in Rajya Sabha

While opposing the two Farm bills in the Upper House, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. He then marched up to the well of the house and tore the rule book and ripped the mic off the house Chair. Similarly, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Rajeev Satav stormed the well and stood on the table in front of the Chair and raised slogans like 'down with dictatorship', while clapping. The Rajya Sabha TV feed was temporarily cut off amid the chaos.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 54 lakh; another LS MP tests COVID+ve

RS chairman mulling action against MPs

After the ruckus in the House, a high-level meeting was held at Naidu residence with RS Dy Chairman Harivansh, Union Min Piyush Goyal & Parliamentary Affairs Min Pralhad Joshi present in the meeting. 12 Opposition parties have already submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Chair Harivansh Narayan Singh for passing two the Farm Bills via voice vote. The bills - Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were introduced earlier in the day and was passed amid chaos.

12 Opposition parties move no-confidence against Dy. Chair after RS passes 2 Farm bills