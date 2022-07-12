Smriti Irani Unsparing On Mamata Banerjee, Mahua Moitra; 'May Hate PM Modi, But Not India'

In West Bengal, the 'Jihad against BJP' remark of the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee was dealt with by Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday. In a press briefing, looking back at 2021 when after the assembly elections widescale violence broke out in the state, Irani alleged that those who hacked BJP workers to death are now raising the slogans of 'Jihad'. Calling it 'shameful', Irani reminded that the person raising such slogans herself holds a 'constitutional position'.

Banerjee called for "Jihad" against the BJP while addressing a public rally in Asansol on July 21. In the video of her public address, the TMC supremo could be heard saying in Bengali, "July 21 is near and you know it is Shaheed Dibas. It is a day to declare ‘jihad’ against the BJP.”

Smirit Irani attacks Mamata on Mahua Moitra

Coming to Mahua Moitra who called Maa Kaali 'meat-eating and alcohol-accepting', Irani stated that the disrespect of the Hindu Goddess by Mamata Banerjee's MP shows where her faith lies. “Banerjee should have dismissed those, who are insulting Hinduism, from their post or party. Trinamool leadership had insulted Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the past several times," the Union Minister and BJP leader said, moments after offering prayers at a local Kaali Mandir in West Bengal's Howrah.

'You can hate PM Modi but not India'

In the briefing, Irani also highlighted how some people are waiting to witness the doom of India. "I would like to tell you that India is the only country where for the past 25 months, over 80 crores people are getting free ration. It is the only country where 200 crores of vaccines, produced in India, are being provided to every citizen free of cost. It is the only country where Rs 22,000 crore has been directly transferred directly to the accounts of 22 crore women. BJP's every worker is hell-bent on protecting and working for the country," she said, appealing to the Opposition that 'hating PM Modi was still acceptable, but hating India was not'.