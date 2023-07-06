Smriti Irani’s Allusive Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; MP No Longer Means Cutting Ribbons In Amethi

Union minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on Thursday said until recently, being an MP meant cutting ribbons for big projects, but not anymore as she said she does not consider any work big or small. The Amethi MP, who is on a three-day visit to her constituency, took stock of the ongoing development projects and interacted with villagers. She also reprimanded officials concerned when the locals complained of damaged drains in Bechugarh village of Jagdishpur.

Talking to reporters, the Union women and child development minister said a country with a population of 140 crore is bound to face challenges.

"Till now, being a Member of Parliament (MP) meant to cut ribbons for big projects at grand events. However, this tradition is no longer prevalent in Amethi now," she said in a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. "The people of Amethi tell me 'sister, you have given us bypass, hospitals, schools, but the drainage system here is not robust enough," she said.

"The people of Amethi know that their MP does not consider any work big or small. I am there for the people of Amethi. Amethi is my family. I am committed to work for the people and I am taking measures to fix this problem by getting the drains cleaned," she added.

Irani won from Amethi after defeating Rahul Gandhi in his bastion by 55,120 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.