Smriti Irani's Amethi Report Card An Exposé On Rahul Gandhi & Cong's 'deception' 

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, during her address in the Lok Sabha, lashed out at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi's spree of allegations in the Parliament. She also compared the developmental work done under the Modi government and slammed the Congress for its alleged attempts to mislead the minorities.

Irani slams Congress for 'misleading' minorities

"The Haj Policy released across the country yesterday. And when those who are yelling were in power, then money was charged for each Haj application, even those who are not going for Haj. And just so the poor minority does not have to pay for Haj, the Modi government introduced such policy for the first time", Irani said during her address.

According to the new policy, no money will be charged for the Haj application form (previous cost Rs 300) and processing fee would be charged only for those who application has been selected. "The Modi government has ensured that the Haj pilgrims pay less amount and this did not happen by borrowing money from the treasury but under a disciplined adminitrative framework", she further said.

"The loan that they talk about, they only allocated Rs 100 crore for the minority during their government while the Modi government gave Rs 280 crore to more than 21,000 students. They kept deceiving the minorities in the country by saying that they are their sympathisers", the Minister added. She also said that the new policy will cut down the Haj journey's cost by Rs 50,000.

"And those who ask me what I have done, when you look at the budget for women, there has been 130% increase in all Ministries as compared to the Congress government. I ask them why didn't they do this by making women the centre point during their tenure in the government?", she questioned. She moved on to Rahul Gandhi and listed the developments in Amethi, which used to be the latter's constituency but he lost it after being defeated by the Union Minister in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.