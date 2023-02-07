Smriti Irani’s Epic Jab At Rahul Gandhi With Arnab Interview Reference Is Viral

Smriti Irani tore into Rahul Gandhi while speaking in Parliament on Tuesday. The Union Minister was speaking after Rahul Gandhi had gone on a rant about the Adani Group. Irani, the Union Minister of Woman and Child Development, was speaking about the Centre's efforts to empower women when she referenced Rahul Gandhi's 2014 pre-election interview with Arnab Goswami when the Congress leader harped on repeatedly about women's empowerment without getting into any specifics, oftentimes even if the question posed to him was about some other aspect of governance.

Smriti Irani cites Rahul Gandhi's interview with Arnab

"I want to inform the Parliament about the status of women in rural areas who are supporting their families through self-help groups during the UPA government and the Modi government. We all remember that there was one famous interview (of Rahul Gandhi with Arnab Goswami) before the election where women's empowerment was repeatedly mentioned. But I'm with proof of how fruitful those words are on the ground," the Amethi MP said.

The 2014 interview in question showed Rahul Gandhi stuck in a loop as he consistently went on a tangent attempting to answer questions on his government's performance

Sharing data from 2009 to 2014, Irani said only 19 lakh self-help groups used to get support from the government at the time. The number increased to 81 lakh after the Modi government came to power, she said.

"From 2009 to 2014, a total of Rs 80,000 crore was given to self-help groups. Now, it stands at Rs 4,93,000 crore," the BJP leader added.

Further, she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working towards women's development. "The work for self-help groups reflects how much PM Modi believes in women," Irani said.

The 46-old-old added that while Congress claims to be sympathetic to minorities, it is the Modi government that has made the 'Haj' application free.

"Earlier during their government, money was taken for every 'Haj' application, but for the first time, the Modi government brought a policy so that poor Muslims don't have to pay the amount for application form. It will cut down the cost of 'Haj Yatra' by Rs 50,000. We provided more than Rs 280 crores to 21,000 minority students," Irani added.