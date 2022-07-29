Smriti Irani's Lawyer Slams Cong Post HC Order; 'Counter Blast To National Herald Case'

After the Delhi High Court issued summons to senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza in a case filed by Union Minister Smriti Irani over defamatory content posted by them against her family, her lawyer Pinki Anand on Friday detailed the judgement of the court, specifying that all the slanderous content must be removed.

Speaking to ANI, Advocate Pinki Anand said, "In Smriti Irani's case, baseless allegations were put against her regarding some bar in Goa and linking her and her family's name, and morphing pictures, posting them etc. This is counter blast to National Herald case. They put these documents in press conference. Smriti holds a high position in society. Imagine what went on her. What Court has done today is well settled. Reputation is most important. Judge held that these posts, photographs must be removed."

"It should not be published and shared also. Wrong things have been said about Smriti and her family. They asked for removal of all these documents. Jairam Ramesh himself said who was given notice, and yet wrong things were said about Smriti ji. The posts uploaded should also be offloaded. Political warfare cannot be settled in private matters," the Union Minister's lawyer added.

HC directs Congress leaders to delete defamatory posts on Smriti Irani

Earlier in the day, the Delhi HC issued summons to senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, and Netta D'souza in a case filed by the Union Minister over defamatory content posted by them. The HC directed the Congress leaders to remove defamatory social media posts directed at Irani and her family within 24 hours.

The next hearing has been scheduled for August 18. Directing the Congress leaders to remove all alleged defamatory materials from social media platforms within 24 hours as part of an interim injunction, Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that if the party failed to do so, then the social media companies will do it.

This comes in the backdrop of Smriti Irani sending a legal notice to the Congress and its leaders for remarks on her family and asked them to tender an unconditional written apology and withdraw the allegations with immediate effect. The Union Minister alleged that 'malicious' charges were made at the behest of the Gandhi family because of her vocal stand in the National Herald money-laundering case and vowed to fight back.