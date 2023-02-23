Snooping Case: Delhi BJP Stages Protest Outside AAP Office, Demands Sisodia's Resignation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi workers staged a massive protest outside the headquarters of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday, February 23. The protestors were seen demanding Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's resignation in the 'snooping case.'

During the protest, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, MPs Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Verma, and former Union Minister Vijay Goel were also present. Heavy security forces have been deployed at the site to stop the BJP workers from reaching the AAP HQ. According to reports, two lines of barricades and security forces have also been deployed on the DDU Marg, where the AAP HQ is located.

Know why BJP staged protest

The protest by BJP workers comes a day after the Centre cleared the way for registering a new case against Manish Sisodia by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI. The Home Ministry conveyed to Delhi's Lt Governor's office on Wednesday, February 23, that it has granted sanction to CBI for prosecuting Sisodia under Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In the preliminary inquiry conducted by the CBI, it was found that the Feedback Unit (FBU), set up by the Delhi government ostensibly to check corruption, allegedly collected 'political intelligence'. The probe agency has also recommended registering an FIR against Sisodia.

He came under the radar of the CBI as the FBU was constituted under the vigilance department of Delhi government, headed by Manish Sisodia. The decision to create the FBU unit was taken by CM Arvind Kejriwal in 2015 after he lost the control of Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB).

The Deputy CM, accused in the snooping case of the FBU unit, has also commented on the sanction issued for his prosecution. He termed it as 'cowardly' and said that 'making false cases against rivals is the sign of a weak person'.