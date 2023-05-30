Snubbed By Congress, Mamata Says State And National Politics Different

A conflict between Mamata Banerjee and Congress threatens to further untie the loosely tied together Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The sparring happened after Congress spokesperson and former minister Jairam Ramesh accused the Trinamool Congress of poaching after its lone MLA from Sagardighi switched to the Trinamool after winning the recent by-poll for the constituency. While Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly attempted to reach out to the Congress to strike some sort of unity before the Lok Sabha polls, Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Tuesday that the 'luring away' of the lone Congress MLA is a "betrayal" of the mandate of the people of Sagardighi.

Banerjee's attempts at reaching out to the Congress have received repeated snubs.

Mamata rebuffed, repeatedly

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said state and national politics are different and all parties have their own state-level obligations. "At the state level, all the parties must understand that state parties have their obligation. We have contested only in Meghalaya and Goa, but when Congress contested in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, we were disturbed. Instead, we supported them."

"Anybody can say anything, it is their choice, but I will not say anything. My word is final that yes, one MLA from Congress has joined us," Mamata Banerjee said.

"You contested on so many seats from different parts. We did not ask you to give us a seat. You should understand. How would we remain a national party? It is not for winning but vote percentage as well. We want our presence in some places so that we remain a national party as well. Whosoever criticises me, I thank that person. Thank you Jairam Ramesh Ji."

Jairam Ramesh's snub

Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, earlier in the day, wrote on Twitter: "Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura, and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP’s objectives."

Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly constituency. Such poaching which has happened earlier in… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 30, 2023

'Congress breaching trust on Oppn unity'

The TMC (Trinamool Congress) hit back at and accused Congress of breaching trust, referring to senior leader Jairam Ramesh's comments. The spat between the two parties began at a time when efforts are being made to forge a united Opposition to fight against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and said, "Despite Mamata Banerjee's support Congress vows to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bengal' Statement from Congress two weeks ago. Congress breaches trust on Opposition unity and then expects bouquets of roses! And about strengthening BJP? Grow up."

“Despite Mamata Banerjee’s support Congress vows to fight Mamata Banerjee in Bengal” Statement from Congress two weeks ago. Congress breaches trust on Opposition unity and then expects bouquets of roses! And about strengthening BJP ? Grow up please. https://t.co/7gTXLUhreA https://t.co/UsxrmR7kWC — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 30, 2023

Majeed Memon slams Jairam Ramesh

TMC leader Majeed Memon also hit back at Jairam Ramesh and asked him to check his facts.

He also took to Twitter and wrote, "Congress leader Jairam Ramesh must first verify facts before alleging that TMC lured or poached Sagardighi Congress MLA. He was feeling uncomfortable and orphaned and voluntarily quit Congress to join TMC."

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh must first verify facts before alleging that TMC lured or poached Sagardighi Congress MLA. He was feeling uncomfortable and orphaned and voluntarily quit Congress to join TMC. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) May 30, 2023

In another tweet, he added, "Unity efforts at the National level is fundamentally to oust BJP from power at the Centre. TMC is fully justified in expanding its base and bouncing back as a National political party as it has been till recently."