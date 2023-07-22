Snuck A Red Diary From A Raid Site After CM Gehlot Asked: Sacked Rajasthan Minister Gudha

Rajendra Gudha, who was sacked from the Rajasthan cabinet on Friday after he raked up his own state's poor record on women's safety, revealed that he took out a ‘red diary’ from the residence of state minister Dharmendra Rathod during a Income Tax dept raid. Gudha said that he undertook this 'operation' on the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

'Took out Red Diary while minister was being raided': Gudha

Gudha told Republic that Chief Minister Gehlot tasked him with saving the ‘Red Diary’ from going into the hands of officials at any cost and he took the diary out despite the presence of multiple IRS officers and 150 CRPF jawans (personnel).

In conversation with Republic, the sacked minister said, “This operation was carried out in everyone’s presence. I went to the ninth floor of the residence of Dharmendra Rathod to take out the Red Diary. 4 IRS officers and 150 CRPF were deployed but we took that diary out, and today CM has forgotten everything,”

Gudha was sacked as a minister for highlighting the government's poor performance in safeguarding women from criminal acts. The minister had remarked in the Rajasthan Assembly that prior to voicing concern about Manipur, authorities in Rajasthan should first look within.

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed in women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves that atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Gudha had said in the state assembly hours before his sacking.

What's in the Red Diary Ashok Gehlot allegedly wanted retrieved?

When questioned further about the Red Diary, Rajendra Gudha told Republic, “It is known to the whole of Rajasthan that Dharmendra Rathore is very close to Ashok Gehlot, and that he is the chairman of RTDC (Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation). I also know him. Dharmendra ji's house was raided in Civil Lines at the same time when the Congress government was in trouble (during the Pilot rebellion in 2020). On one side the meeting of our MLAs was going on. The Chief Minister had called me in the middle of the meeting and there were other fellow ministers with me.”

Upon being asked about what was in the diary, Gudha said, “And now if I take their name, today they’re under compulsion and will not be able to say yes. But it is known to everyone in Rajasthan. I am not willing to tell you about the diary. Those whose names I will take are in the cabinet today and they will refuse,”

Speaking about Rajasthan's current state of affairs, Gudha said that Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken came to the state as surveyors and… “Gehlot sir after packing their beds sent them back to Delhi and no one was ready to meet them,” Gudha added.

Talking about the 'monopoly of Rajasthan CM in the state Congress' he said, “Here the Home Minister is Ashok Gehlot, the Finance Minister is Ashok Gehlot. The state president of the party is also within his grasp."

‘Ashok Gehlot Congress’ runs in the state and I don't know what is the compulsion of Delhi but I told all these things to Priyanka Gandhi and Priyanka ji told me to talk to Rahul (Gandhi) Bhaiya.”

Gehlot claims Gudha's sacking 'an internal party matter'

During his own interaction with the press earlier in the day, Rajasthan CM Gehlot rejected claims that the state's law and order is getting worse, putting forth that Rajasthan is still in good control of these matters, and that the Gudha sacking was an internal party matter.

Gehlot emphasised that Rajasthan has a strong legal system and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of circulating false information to harm the reputation of the Congress-led administration.

“Rajasthan has a good law and order situation. BJP is spreading rumours. They are spreading misinformation. They are defaming the Congress government in Rajasthan," Gehlot stated.