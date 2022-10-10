So Close Yet So Far: When Mulayam Singh Yadav Almost Became Prime Minister Of India

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice, passed away on Monday, October 10, at the age of 82 after a long spell of illness. The prominent Indian politician, who was famously known as 'Netaji', saw many ups and downs during his five-decade-long political career. But his was the story of a politician who almost became the Prime Minister of India. Mulayam Singh was close to becoming the Prime Minister of India but narrowly missed out.

It was in 1996 when the United Front was all set to form the government, Mulayam Singh’s name was kept at the forefront to lead the alliance. However, the opportunity was seized from him due to coalition politics after a few party leaders opposed his name. Some even believe that it was again in 2014 when the Samajwadi patriarch saw the chance but the election results which came in the favour of the BJP dampened the possibility forever.

With so much going on in the political field of the country, the task of stitching a successful coalition to form the government in the Centre was handed over to the leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Harkishan Singh Surjit, who put forward the name of Mulayam Singh for the race. But the SP founder lost out on the opportunity of becoming the chief of the Cabinet after his peers opposed his name. Elections were then held in 1999, after three Prime Ministers HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral and again Vajpayee formed the governments in the middle years.

The missed opportunity

After Congress faced a crushing defeat in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had 161 seats in its account and Atal Bihari Vajpayee accepted the invitation to form the government. Vajpayee took oath as the Prime Minister, but his government fell within 13 days.

Following the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, the question was who would form the new government. The Congress had 141 seats wasn't ready to form a coalition government with a confused mixture. It was then all eyes turned to VP Singh, who formed the coalition government in 1989. But to everyone's surprise, he refused to become the Prime Minister and put forward the name of the then West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, but he too rejected VP Singh's offer. Within this political scenario, the names of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Lalu Prasad Yadav came to the fore.

The rise of UP's 'Netaji'

Notably, Mulayam Singh Yadav entered the political turf of Uttar Pradesh when he was elected an MLA in 1967 at the age of 28. Following his popularity, he founded the Samajwadi Party on October 4, 1992 and soon turned it into a regional party based in Uttar Pradesh. His son Akhilesh Yadav took over the reins of the party in 2012 and is now holding the post of party president.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, along with Lalu Prasad Yadav, emerged as the political leaders in the country after they actively participated in the JP movement of the veteran freedom fighter Jayaprakash Narayan in the 1970s. Both leaders later built their careers as "socialist leaders". Supporters of SP founder claim that Mulayam Singh was set to arrest LK Advani when the latter’s Rath Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh in 1990. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav upstaged him by arresting the BJP patriarch in Samastipur.

Singh was also among the politicians who were arrested and imprisoned for 19 months when the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency in 1975. It is important to note that the SP founder opposed Congress during the Emergency while supporting the grand old party in 2008 for the Indo-US nuclear deal.