Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's comments on blaming the punitive laws under Section 376 of the IPC for rape-related murders in the country have invited criticism from all corners.

While speaking to Republic Media Network on August 7, Civil and Human rights activist Brinda Adige said, “Such statements are unacceptable. He is the Chief Minister of a state. How can he make such kind of statements?” Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV on Ashok Gehlot’s comments, BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria said, “Such statements don’t suit a Chief Minister. These comments are condemnable. Kanwar Yatra could not be held in Rajasthan. There is no law and order in the state.”

Taking to Twitter, the national convenor of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Amit Malviya said, “It is this mindset of blaming the stringent anti-rape law and not the rapists, that has turned Rajasthan into a state that is completely unsafe for women. Instances of atrocities, sexual assault and crime against women have peaked because the CM is an apologist for delinquent men.”

Ashok Gehlot's controversial statement

CM Gehlot had, on Friday, claimed that rape-related murders had witnessed an uptick following the Nirbhaya case verdict, in which four convicts were awarded death sentences.

"Due to the strict law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

The Nirbhaya case refers to the brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was savagely assaulted on the moving bus in south Delhi on December 16, 2012. The woman, who came to be known as ''Nirbhaya'' (fearless), died after a fortnight-long battle.

Six people, including a juvenile, were named as accused and four of the convicts were hanged on March 20, 2020 - seven years after the incident. In the aftermath of the Nirbhaya case, The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 was passed that amended several provisions of Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Evidence Act, and the Criminal Procedure Code.

