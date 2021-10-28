In a key development, Ramdas Athawale revealed that the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had recommended an amendment to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Speaking in the context of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, the Union Minister told the media on Wednesday that consumption of drugs should not be punished with a jail term. To buttress his point, he drew parallels with the legal position vis à vis alcohol consumption. Moreover, he reiterated that drugs users should be sent to the de-addiction centre instead.

Athawale remarked, "Our Ministry feels that the law now says that a person who consumes drugs is also an accused. It says that a person who consumes drugs must also be jailed. But our Ministry feels that a person who consumes drugs should not be jailed just as a person who drinks alcohol is not jailed. They should be sent to the de-addiction centre. This law should be amended."

"...The law needs to be changed,” Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale added while addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Wesnesday. pic.twitter.com/9o2nuhYVph — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

Aryan Khan's arrest in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan was among 8 persons who were arrested on October 3 after a team led by NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede raided the Cordelia cruise ship in Mumbai. During the operation that was carried out on the basis of specific information, the NCB officers seized 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of Mephedrone, 21 grams of Charas, 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs.1,33,000. They have been charged under Sections 8(c) r/w 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act.

Mumbai’s Esplanade Court initially remanded them to NCB custody until October 4 and then till October 7. While they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days thereafter, a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai denied bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 8. While Judge VV Patil of the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas on October 20, their judicial custody was extended to October 30.

While refusing to grant Aryan Khan any relief, the NDPS court pointed out that the WhatsApp chats prima facie reveal that he is dealing with illicit drug activities on a regular basis. Citing a verdict of the Supreme Court, it held that both Khan and Merchant were in "conscious possession" of drugs. At present, a single-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambre is hearing the bail pleas filed by Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha.