Soft Power Is Rooted In India's Cultural Ethos, It's Not A New Concept To Us: Kerala Guv

EAM S Jaishankar stated soft power is central to creating world rebalance and nations who failed at it met with political reversals

Speaking at the release of the book, 'Connecting through Culture', which is an anthology, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said that although 'soft power' is a term coined recently, the concept is not something new to India. He said that it is deeply rooted in India's cultural ethos and insisted that India's power depends on two factors - Sanskrit language and Sanskriti. The book explains how the world understands, appreciates and values India.

"Soft power is a term of recent coinage but the concept is not new to India. It is deeply rooted in Indian cultural ethos. India's power depends on two factors which are sanskrit language and Sanskriti," Arif Mohammed Khan stated.

At the event, EAM S Jaishankar also stated soft power is central to creating world rebalance and nations who failed at it met with political reversals. He further explained culture is at the core of bringing the rebalance, which works to India's advantage.

Talking about soft power, Jaishankar said it depends on the country how they want to make the nations understand their soft power, it can be in an incremental way or by adopting an aggressive approach. 

'For all the nice talks, hegemonism exists'      

For rebalancing the world, soft power is at the core, said Jaishankar and also cited powerful countries who weren't able to influence with their soft power met with political reversals, "As Foreign Minister, I regard it today as absolutely central to rebalancing the world. We have seen in history that powerful countries that failed in soft power met political reversals. Connecting through culture is central to rebalancing and works to India’s advantage."

It's also important to keep a balance of what a country is from inside and how it projects itself on the outside. Thus, Jaishankar stressed, countries can't have an inconsistent legacy at home, "The reality of this world we live in today is that for all the nice talks, hegemonism exists...You can’t have a skewed distorted legacy at home. There has to be a balance b/w what we project outside & what we're at home... We're faith respecting society & rule-abiding polity."

'Connecting through culture'

The book 'Connecting through culture', which is an anthology is authored by Sachchidanand Joshi, National President, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal and Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, Indian council for cultural relations (ICCR). The book was launched by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

