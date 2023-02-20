Soldier Lynched To Death: Tamil Nadu BJP Announces Hunger Strike & Silent Rally On Feb 21

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a one-day hunger strike on February 21, in Chennai against the ruling DMK government over the killing of an Army Jawan in Krishnagiri about two weeks ago on February 8. The hunger strike will also be followed by a silent rally by the BJP, as a mark of protest against the incident.

The party's protest is likely to be joined by BJP State President K Annamalai.

DMK Councillor and his son arrested

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Police have arrested the main accused and DMK Councillor Chinnasamy and his son Rajapandi along with eight others as part of the soldiers's death probe.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 8, when an argument occurred between the DMK Councillor and the victim named Prabhu (33) over washing of clothes at a water tank near the victim’s house.

As per reports, DMK Councillor Chinnasamy went to the victim, who was washing the clothes along with his brother at a nearby water tank. The politician questioned both brothers for doing so and argued whether it was right to use drinking water to wash clothes.

This sparked an argument between both the parties.

Further, the minor rift escalated between the two parties to an extent that the accused DMK Councillor along with his son and other associates allegedly attacked the army man, and his brother, Prabhakaran. They both were allegedly beaten brutally leaving Prabhu seriously injured.

He was later rushed to a hospital in Hossur and was admitted for treatment. However, after fighting for his life for around one week, he eventually succumbed to his injuries on February 15.

The death of the soldier has triggered massive uproar in the state and the ruling DMK has been facing backlash from various political parties, since the incident came to light. Further investigation is being carried out into the matter.