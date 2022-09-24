'Solidarity To All...': This Hollywood Actor Supports Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Congress is holding its mass outreach campaign 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and it has caught the attention of a Hollywood star. 'Serendipity' actor John Cusack on Saturday extended his support to Rahul Gandhi and said he stands in solidarity with "anti-fascists everywhere".

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Cusack wrote, "Indian parliament member Rahul Gandhi is walking to Kashmir - from Kerala."

In a reply to a Twitter user who thanked him for supporting Bharat Jodo Yatra, the 56-year-old actor said, "Yes - solidarity - to all anti-fascists everywhere!"

Cusack has starred in blockbusters such as "High Fidelity", "Serendipity", "2012" and "Con Air". Previously, the actor had waded into India's internal affairs and extended support to the farmers' protests against three Farm Laws and to students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

About Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the grand old party intends to cover 3,570 km in 150 days. It commenced from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. During this period, it will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra a “life saver” and said that the cross-country campaign will see the party emerge in a new “aggressive” avatar that cannot be taken for granted by either friends or political opponents.

"I am 100% sure this Bharat Jodo Yatra is the 'sanjivani' for the Congress, it is a lifesaver, it is going to revive the Congress, it is going to refresh the Congress, it will renew the Congress, it will be a Congress in a new avatar," Jairam Ramesh said, PTI reported.

The yatra is presently in Kerala and will move to Karnataka on October 1. Notably, Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation