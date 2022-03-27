Somaiya stopped by police from visiting Dapoli resort `linked' to Maha minister Parab

Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was on Saturday stopped by police in Dapoli town of coastal Maharashtra as he and his supporters arrived there to `demolish' an illegally constructed resort, allegedly linked to state transport minister Anil Parab.

Somaiya and others would be taken away in police vehicles and released in the jurisdiction of neighbouring Raigad district, a police official said late at night.

The BJP leader, a former MP, arrived at Dapoli in the Ratnagiri district vowing to pull down the resort earlier in the day.

Parab, who is considered to be close to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has denied that he is in any way connected to the resort which is alleged to be constructed without necessary permissions.

"I challenge Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to save Anil Parab's resort from getting pulled down, and I will ensure that it is pulled down... I am telling you that these people's days are numbered," Somaiya said in the evening, speaking at a public meeting in Dapoli.

BJP leader and former MP Nilesh Rane accompanied him. Somaiya was also seen carrying a replica of hammer.

"I have already managed to demolish a bungalow of Shiv Sena leader Milind Narvekar. The same will happen to Parab's resort here," the BJP leader added.

Somaiya also said that "three more people" in Maharashtra will face action in the next week. He, however, did not specify who he was referring to.

The BJP leader and his supporters were at a local police station till late at night as they were not allowed to head towards the resort.

Local NCP and Shiv Sena leaders opposed Somaiya's visit to Dapoli, claiming that it would affect the tourism in the region.

"No matter who attacks us, we will not bend. Somaiya has a malicious agenda and we will not give up easily. We will fight back fiercely," said local Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai said that Somaiya should not create a law and order situation while exercising his right to protest.

"There will be consequences if he violates any law. He should trust police and cooperate with them," Desai added.

Ratnagiri police issued a notice to Somaiya under section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, an official said.

Under section 149, police can intervene to prevent a congnizable offence.

"Somaiya's statement (about his plan to demolish the resort) may lead to law and order issue in the district, so we have issued him a notice under section 149 of CrPC to avoid any untoward incident," he said.

Notices have also been issued to Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress workers, he added.

Later, Parab hit back at Somaiya. The BJP leader disturbed peace in Dapoli and therefore some local hotel operators complained to police against him, he said.

"There has been enough evidence presented earlier to show that I have nothing to do with that resort," the minister said.

Asked about Somaiya's assertion that he will demolish the resort, Parab said, “Is he working for any civic body? It is the duty of appropriate authority to take action against such properties.” PTI ND DC KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)