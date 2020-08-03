Thackeray Sarkar Scared Of Sushant Probe: BJP's Somaiya Argues For Bihar Top-cop's Release

BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday wrote to BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after the civic body sent Bihar's Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Tiwari who is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case into institutional quarantine.

'IPS officer should be released immediately'

In his letter, the BJP leader demanded a list of ministers, officials, IPS officers and others who as part of their duty, have been travelling in and out of the state and have been quarantined by the Police/BMC. "Several ICMR teams have also visited Mumbai & several cities of Maharashtra. Even Maharashtra officials are travelling in and out of the state and none of them has been quarantined," Somaiya said.

He demanded that the Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari should be released immediately.

I wrote to Police Commissioner & BMC Commissioner "daily hundreds of Officials, Executives of Maharashtra, Others States, coming & going in/out from Maharashtra How Many Quarantined? Zero? I demand Bihar IPS Police Officials (came for investigation) should be released immidiately pic.twitter.com/mnik6iR8VA — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 3, 2020

Speaking to Republic TV, Kirit Somaiya said, "The BMC and Police have not detained a single person till now. What are they scared of? It is illegal detention. I have travelled in and out of Maharashtra. Nobody has been quarantined. Thackeray sarkar is very scared thinking where will the investigation go. They are trying to delay the investigation. I challenge Anil Deshmukh to release a list."

'The public pressure is so much that they cannot stop the investigation. I heard that they held a high-level meeting in which they were planning to stop the probe. It is not gonna happen, I am sure," the former MP added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government after BMC "forcibly quarantined" IPS Vinay Tiwari after he arrived in Mumbai to lead a team of Bihar police probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, "Whatever happened to him is not right. It is not political and the Bihar Police is carrying out its duty. Our DGP will speak to them." Earlier, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey also said that he is trying to get in touch with his Maharashtra counterpart.

READ | Bihar DGP speechless at Sushant case top-cop's quarantine; trying to contact counterpart

READ | BMC pins Sushant case top-cop's quarantine on Uddhav govt; silent on other Bihar officers

'Quarantined as per present guidelines...'

However, the BMC has pinned its action on the Maharashtra government's instructions, as per sources. BMC sources said that the civic body was just following the quarantine guidelines. "BMC officers were informed about the Patna Officer's arrival to Mumbai so as per Maharashtra Government's instructions, we quarantined him," sources in the civic body told Republic TV. However, the Bihar Police team who came to Mumbai last week to probe the case has not been quarantined by the BMC yet but sources said that the BMC may do so.

Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/mT8k5BkVUr pic.twitter.com/LI4wiFuxRT — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hits out at Uddhav govt for quarantining Sushant case top-cop

READ | Sushant Singh case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC, says Bihar DGP