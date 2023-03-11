Karnataka Assembly Elections: V Somanna Hints At BJP Exit After Election Committee Snub

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) constituted Election Campaign Committee led by CM Bommai and Election Management Committee led by Shobha Karandlaje for Assembly elections 2023, Housing Minister V Somanna has hinted of leaving the saffron party after his name was not included in the election committees.

"I am not stagnant water. I'm flowing water. The people of the constituency have seen me as their own son. I have not spoken a word about anyone. I spoke about some issues with the state president and the chief minister," Somanna said after BJP announced its Karnataka election committees for upcoming assembly polls.

"The people of my constituency have treated me as their son. I am 72 years old now, I don't have anything to do now. I'm flowing water," he added. When asked about not being allowed in the election committees, he said that he would not talk about it.

Notably, Somanna who is rumoured to be exiting the ruling BJP is speculated to join the Congress party and according to sources, in order to avoid embarrassment to the party, the BJP decided not to include the Housing Minister in its election committees. It is pertinent to mention that Somanna was also absent from the party’s first Jana Sankalpa Ratha Yatra which was flagged off by its national president JP Nadda earlier this month.

Independent MP Sumalatha Ambareesh extends support to BJP

Actor-turned-politician and independent Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Mandya, Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday came out in support of the BJP just months before Karnataka polls.

“I have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My complete support will be to the BJP henceforth. My support is for PM Modi's government because I feel it's necessary to develop Mandya. I have risked and taken this decision. I have taken this decision despite the repercussions that I will face,” said Sumalatha.

"I believe in the leadership of PM Modi and under his leadership, the nation has reached great heights. I can walk with my head held up proudly today in other countries staying that I'm an Indian," she said. The Lok Sabha MP also asserted that CM Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa have always supported her.

(With inputs from ANI)