'Some Parties Creating Instability In Maharashtra': Shiv Sena Amid Raj Thackeray's Rally

As preparations are in full swing in Aurangabad ahead of Raj Thackeray's rally, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday alleged that some parties are creating instability in Maharashtra. He further urged that peace must be maintained in the state amid these rallies.

Speaking to Republic, Arvind Sawant said, "Some parties are creating instability in Maharashtra. Rules and laws should be followed".

Referring to the Rana couple's arrest, the Shiv Sena leader stated, "We are not against Hanuman Chalisa. It is wrong to go to anybody's house for reciting Hanuman Chalisa. Everyone should cooperate".

On April 22, Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband and MLA Ravi Rana said they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray's residence. Amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

Further attacking Yogi Aditynath, he said, "Yogi once said that Hanuman Ji is Dalit, How can parties listen to Yogi now?"

Speaking of BJP's 'Booster dose' rally in Mumbai, Arvind Sawant said, "Those who are weak need booster doses".

Leader of opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis will hold a ‘Booster Dose’ rally in Mumbai's Somaiya ground, which is being seen as the launch of the campaign for upcoming elections to civic bodies.

Raj Thackeray to hold rally in Aurangabad

Earlier on Saturday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray was welcomed amid beats of dhols by party workers at Aurangabad, where he will hold a rally on Maharashtra Day, May 1, over the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3.

Earlier, speaking at a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state. This has sparked fear in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government as the matter might deteriorate the law-and-order situation.

(Image: PTI)