Some People Have No Business Left: Maha CM Uddhav Fires Back At Critics Of His 'good Work'

Responding to the constant criticism of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's new farm loan waiver scheme by the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP has no work to do and that is why the party is raising their voice against the government. Uddhav Thackeray made the statement while addressing the media after the first meeting of the new council of ministers.

'Some people have no business left'

As per a report in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Uddhav was asked about BJP's criticism of the Government despite it waiving off farmers loans up to Rs 2 lakh under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme. To which he replied, "Some people have no business left and that is why they are misleading the people over the good work we have done by confusing them.

Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy, Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday, told their newly inducted colleagues to beware of the BJP and behave like ministers, and not do anything that would hurt the government. During the first meeting of the council of ministers, Thackeray told his colleagues that the BJP would try to "malign this government and malign you", while Pawar asked them to refrain from saying anything against the new government.

''The BJP will try hard to create trouble'

"Be alert... They will try and malign this government and malign you. Don't fall into their trap. This government has been formed after a lot of struggle. The BJP has already begun its tricks. Work hard and don't get distracted by the BJP. I hope you realise how strong this government is. It will go the full distance," the CM said. Thackeray asked the ministers to focus on their constituencies and the departments they have been allotted. "The BJP will try hard to create trouble. We are equipped to deal with any problems. There is nothing to worry," he said.

READ | Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue rekindled; Shiv Sena workers burn Yediyurappa effigies

READ | Shiv Sena blasts BJP's oathtaking boycott, touts 'work by 6 ministers' & Aaditya Thackeray

The BJP criticised the government for its new farm loan waiver scheme. The leader of the opposition, Devendra Fadnavis, said the party would hold an agitation over the issue. BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil also criticised the Thackeray government for "betraying" farmers.

READ | Very upset, feel betrayed: Sanjay Raut's brother confirms Shiv Sena discord over cabinet

READ | Giriraj Singh: 'Shiv Sena has changed its stance because they have to survive in politics'