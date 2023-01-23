'Some People Like To Cling To Power': Sachin Pilot's Indirect Attack On CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday made an indirect attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said that some people cling to positions even after back-to-back failures.

Speaking to reporters, Pilot said, "In 2019, when Congress lost the polls, Rahul Gandhi resigned and refused to become the Congress chief again, though we wanted him to be. He set an example. But on the other hand, there are few people who cling to positions even though they fail back-to-back."

Pilot and Gehlot have been at odds since December 2018 when Congress formed the government in Rajasthan.

Gehlot vs Pilot

Apparently referring to Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot last week said that a "big corona" has entered the state after the pandemic. "I have started meeting...earlier corona came...a big corona also entered our party," Gehlot said without naming anyone.

In reply, Pilot said that one should not use words that they cannot hear for themselves. "What didn't he say about me…You guys tell me what you didn't say…If you give respect, you will get respect. I have always given respect to my opponents in politics…Always give them the task of exposing corruption… but (one) should not say such words which (they) cannot hear about themselves… Never use such words in politics which you can not hear about yourself," the Tonk MLA said.

Address a rally in the Sriganganagar district earlier, the Rajasthan CM reminded people how his government was under threat (during Sachin Pilot's rebellion) when the Bharatiya Janata Party allegedly wanted to topple it in 2020.

"The workers should take a resolution from here that we have to repeat the government. We have launched excellent schemes, we have laid the foundation for progress and if our government is formed again, Rajasthan will not lag behind in development," he said. He also urged people to put stop to the tradition of changing the government in the state every five years.