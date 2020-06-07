'Some People Trying To Politicize; Things Are Being Exaggerated': Ladakh MP From LAC

Sending a strong message from the Line of Actual Control, Member of Parliament from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that some people are trying to politicise the ongoing Indo-China controversy and things are being exaggerated than the reality on the ground.

"Ladakh has China on one side and Pakistan on other; we all stand with India and don't want confrontation but if it doesn't work, we are with nation and won't let the nation down. Modi Government is at Delhi and they will ensure the sovereignty of the nation," MP Ladakh said.

"I met locals here to take stock of the situation. Locals briefed me on all strategic locations. They told me what are we had earlier and what we have now. And especially the local feedback I got, I want to clear these many things are being misinformed; things are being exaggerated than they are here in reality. Some people are trying to politicise this," he added.

Visit to border areas

Namgyal was on three days tour in border areas of Eastern Ladakh and ensures safety, security, and overall development of the civilian residents along with Pangong Lake near Line of Actual Control (LAC) where the tense situation prevailed since the standoff began.

"During his tour, BJP MP from Ladakh visited Thakung and Chartse Posts and examine the actual position of present situations at Finger 4 and other posts. BJP MP Jamyang also visited the last villages of the area including Phobrang-Yurgo-Lukung, Spangmik, Maan-Merak, Khagtad, Chushul, and Shayok at Galwan Valley side and interacted with the civilians and listened to the public grievances especially about the ongoing situation. During his tour MP Ladakh stayed overnight in Chushul which holds prominence considering this is where Indo China 1962 war took place, he also interacted with the village representatives of the region," an official statement read.

"During the public meeting, MP Jamyang listed the public demands including tele-connectivity, quality education, health services and overall development of the region. After listening to all the public grievances, the young BJP MP from Ladakh ensures to address the issues of the nomadic people who are living on the front line and have been guarding the border even in very harsh climatic conditions," the statement further added.

