Some Public Representatives Still Address Officials As 'sir': BJP MP

BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh took a jibe at MLAs and MPs on Friday, saying even after becoming public representatives, some of them have not been able to get rid of their habit of addressing officials as "sir".

The member of Parliament from Kaisarganj in Uttar Pradesh also claimed that some leaders even touch the feet of officials.

Singh, who was here to express grief on the death of Ashok Singh, the brother of former Uttar Pradesh minister Arvind Singh "Gope", told reporters, "Earlier, leaders were elected after they had participated in movements or after their mediation efforts in student politics. But now, everything has come to a halt. The number of such leaders has reduced significantly. Now, ex-officio leaders are coming up." "These ex-officio leaders become MLAs, but they do not have guts. They also become MPs, but their habit of addressing officials as sir remains. MPs and MLAs these days touch the feet of the officials in their offices," Singh said.

