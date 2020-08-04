'Something Suspicious': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Calls For NIA & ED Probe In Sushant's Case

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday expressed his dismay after IPS Vinay Tiwari was asked to quarantine by the BMC. Dubey alleged that the move to quarantine Bihar officials who are probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is 'suspicious'. The BJP parliamentarian has called for Centre's intervention in the ongoing high profile case. Following the IPS officer's quarantine, many opposition leaders have raised doubt over the Mumbai civic body's decision.

'Move to quarantine Bihar officials is wrong'

Interacting with ANI, Nishikant Dubey stated that the move undertaken by BMC and Mumbai Police is wrong and clearly indicates something suspicious. In addition, Dubey has also urged Centre to intervene by dispatcing the NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The move to quarantine Bihar officials probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case is wrong. This shows that there is something suspicious. NIA, Enforcement Directorate must probe the matter. It's high time now, Centre should intervene: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (03.08) pic.twitter.com/aP9ch5qMHw — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Mumbai CP Defends Vinay Tiwari's quarantine

Even as the case has taken a political turn after the IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined, the city's top cop has defended the move. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday has justified the move by terming it as 'precautionary measure' as per COVID-19 control norms for those traveling by air.

"COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. So the BMC must have taken action based on its rules and they will address this issue," said Param Bir Singh on Monday evening.

Moreover, Singh has also denied allegations that Bihar Police not getting due co-operation from Mumbai counterparts, including the allegations that vehicles are not being provided for travel. Singh said that the Patna team has been given a car by the DG office and accommodation facilities have been made in Goregaon. However, there are a number of discrepancies in the probe of the Mumbai Police despite insistence that it has been carried out in a professional manner.

