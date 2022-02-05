Son Of Farmer Killed In Lakhimpur Wants To Contest 2024 Polls Against MoS Ajay Mishra Teni

The son of a farmer who was killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence wants to settle scores with union minister Ajay Mishra Teni by contesting against him in the 2024 general election. Teni's son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the tragic incident that occurred on October 3 last year.

Farmer Nachhatar Singh's elder son Jagdeep Singh said he has declined offers of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress to fight current assembly polls and has instead asked them to field him in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the incident that shocked the nation, four farmers, including Nachhatar Singh, were crushed to death when a convoy of cars, including the one belonging to the Minister, ran over a group of farmers demonstrating in Tinsukia village of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district. Following the incident, a Special Investigation Team filed a charge sheet against Ashish Mishra for allegedly firing at the farmers. He is currently in jail in connection with the matter.

'Was offered a ticket of SP, Congress'

Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Namdar Purwa village, told PTI that he was offered a ticket to contest the UP elections from the Dhaurahara assembly segment in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, but he did not accept it.

"SP and Congress insisted that I should contest from Dhaurahara seat but I told them that I would not fight a small battle. Give me a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. I will fight directly against Teni. If I have to fight, I will fight it properly," he said.

The 31-year-old said no one in his family has a political background. "I am not a supporter of anyone including SP, BSP, and Congress. Presently, we are standing with farmer leader Tejinder Singh Virk in the elections. He is fighting our battle as well. Wherever he is fighting from, we will stand with him," Singh said.

Virk was among the farmers injured in the Lakhimpur violence. Recently he was seen at a press conference with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

Jagdeep thanked the opposition parties and said if there was no opposition, then the Tinsukia incident would have been portrayed as an accident. "If the opposition had not stood up and there was no pressure from the farmers' union, no action would have taken place in this matter," he said.

Jagdeep Singh said Teni was not removed by the BJP because of the Brahmin vote bank. "Teni not being removed from the post of Union Minister of State for Home is a very big election issue. The government is not removing Teni out of fear of losing Brahmin votes. As long as he remains in the post of Minister of State for Home, justice cannot be done to us," Jagdeep said.

Teni is a second-term BJP MP from Kheri.