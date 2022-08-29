Quick links:
Image: Republic TV/Instagram
In a Republic sting operation, a person linked to a drug dealer admitted that drugs were sold to Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh who force-fed drugs to Sonali Phogat before her death. The aforesaid individual confirmed on camera that Dattaprasad Gaonkar obtained the drugs from Ramanand Mandrekar and supplied them to the aforesaid accused. He also contended that many people are involved in the drug mafia. At present, Sangwan, Singh, Gaonkar and Mandrekar have been remanded to police custody in connection with the Sonali Phogat murder case.
#BREAKING on #PhogatMurderSting | Sonali Phogat murder case: Republic TV stings man linked to drug dealer; tune in to watch details here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/re2DN598BU— Republic (@republic) August 29, 2022
A Tiktok star who also appeared on the Big Boss show, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. However, Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated her from Adampur by a margin of 29,471 votes. On August 23, she was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in north Goa. While initial speculation suggested that she died of a heart attack, her family suspected foul play. The Goa Police registered a murder case after the post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body.
It arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh on August 26 who were sent to 10-day police custody a day later. They allegedly confessed to giving her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and making her drink it while partying at the Curlies Beach Shack. Subsequently, the police not only arrested Edwin Nunes, the alleged owner of this restaurant but also drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramanand Mandrekar. Phogat's family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.