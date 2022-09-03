In a massive development to the Sonali Phogat death probe, sources have revealed that accused Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to planning to murder the BJP leader. Sangwan, an assistant of Phogat, traitorously brought the actor to Goa from Gurgaon under the garb of a photo shoot, said top sources in the Goa police.

"There was no planning to shoot in Goa. Sudhir and his aide had actually conspired to murder Phogat," said police sources. Sangwan reportedly made the confession during his custodial interrogation by the Goa police.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa district on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal state.

A probe into her death led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. CCTV visuals from the incident have shown Sangwan forcing Phogat to have a drink laced with drugs.

Phogat was administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said. Sangwan and Singh have been charged with murder by the Goa police. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed senior police officials to file a charge sheet in this case as early as possible.

'Enough evidence to convict Sudhir Sangwan in murder case'

Meanwhile, Goa Police has confirmed that all the relevant documents recovered are enough to get Sudhir Sangwan convicted in the murder case. Sources said they are confident to stand strong in the court during the trial to hold the accused responsible for the murder of Sonali Phogat.

On Friday, the Goa police seized three red diaries from Phogat's residence in Haryana's Hisar, which revealed transactions between the late BJP leader and her aide Sudhir Sangwan.

Goa police found details of bookkeeping wherein Phogat mentioned lending money to Sangwan along with investments in other states. The police had suspected that the motive behind the murder of Sonali could be "economic interest".

Sources had earlier informed that Sudhir allegedly prepared transfer papers for Sonali Phogat's farmhouse. The accused wanted to lease the property for 20 years. He had also allegedly given a token amount for the same. He purportedly wanted to get the farmhouse at a rent of Rs 60,000 per year.