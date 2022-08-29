Sonali Phogat Murder Case: 5 Accused Arrested; Goa CM Says 'will Involve CBI If Required'

All five accused in Sonali Phogat's death case have been arrested by the Goa police, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed on Monday. Speaking to Republic TV, Sawant said he is in talks with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar regarding the BJP leader's alleged murder and if required, the state will hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We have arrested all the accused. I am in continuous follow-up with the DGP. We are in talks with Haryana CM and sent all reports to Haryana's DGP (Director-General of Police) and have shared all details of the investigation with them. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it," the Chief Minister said.

Sonali Phogat murder case

Haryana-based Tiktok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat died on August 22, allegedly after being forced-fed drugs by her associates at a nightclub in North Goa. She was brought dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna on August 23 where the police initially claimed she had suffered a heart attack. However, after the provisional death certificate revealed blunt force injuries on the actor's body, the Goa Police registered a murder case against her five persons.

Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan and his associate, Sukhwinder Singh, who traveled to Goa with Phogat have allegedly confessed to mixing an obnoxious chemical in her drink at the party. The duo has been sent to 10-day police custody. On Saturday, the Anjuna police arrested the owner of a beach shack where Phogat was seen partying the night before her death. They also nabbed a drug dealer who allegedly supplied drugs to the BJP leader's associates.

While Singh and Sangwan are charged with murder, the restaurant owner and drug dealer have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. On Sunday, one more person - a suspected drug peddler - was arrested in Sonali Phogat's murder case.

The Haryana government has said that it will write to the Goa government seeking to hand over the case to the CBI. The announcement was made after Phogat's family met Chief Minister ML Khattar in Chandigarh.