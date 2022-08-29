Sonali Phogat Murder Case Probe: Beach Shack 'owner' Denied Bail; Court Order Accessed

In a new development pertaining to the Sonali Phogat murder case, a Goa court rejected the bail petition filed by Edwin Nunes, the alleged owner of the Curlies Beach Shack. This was the nightclub in Anjuna where Phogat was last seen partying and allegedly force-fed drugs. Arrested on August 27, Nunes was charged under Section 22(b), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act. Maintaining that nothing was recovered from his possession, the accused also claimed that he is not the owner of the Curlies Beach Shack. Republic TV accessed the order passed by Judicial Magistrate Teisy Mascarenhas on August 28.

The order read, "It is nowhere the case of the applicant that he was not managing the affairs of the said Shack in his application, it is only in the course of arguments that the same is denied. However, the prosecution at this stage from the statements of the witnesses has brought on record that the applicant was running the business. Merely because the applicant alleges to not be the owner of the said shack does not by itself make his arrest illegal as the police have started the preliminary investigation has revealed that the applicant is managing the affairs of the said shack and running the business."

The judge held, "The genuineness and relevance of the documents relied by the applicant will have to be verified which is a subject matter of further investigation. Needless to say that the requirement or otherwise of the custody of the owner of the said shack (if the same is some other person than the applicant) is the prerogative of the applicant) is the prerogative of the investigating agency". Maintaining that the arrest of the accused is not unjustified, she dismissed the bail plea.

Sonali Phogat death case

A Tiktok star who also appeared on the Big Boss show, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. However, Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated her from Adampur by a margin of 29,471 votes. On August 23, she was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in north Goa. While initial speculation suggested that she died of a heart attack, her family suspected foul play. The Goa Police registered a murder case after the post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body.

It arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh on August 26 who were sent to 10-day police custody a day later. They allegedly confessed to giving her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and making her drink it while partying at the Curlies Beach Shack. Moreover, the police also took Dattaprasad Gaonkar, who is accused of supplying drugs to Sangwan and Singh, into custody. Phogat's family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.